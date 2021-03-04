Vurnon Anita has three Netherlands caps but according to ESPN, he has now been given permission to represent Curacao.
- By Spencer Steevensz
FIFA has recently changed their rules around players switching national allegiances, which has allowed Anita to play for his native Curacao. The RKC Waalwijk midfielder was born in Willemstad before moving to the Netherlands.
Anita has three senior caps for the Netherlands, all coming in official qualifying matches, which until recently would have prohibited him from switching to play for another country. However, rules now allow a player who has up to 3 matches before turning 21 to switch allegiance. Since Anita’s last cap was in 2010, he can use this rule.
Curacao is coached by former Netherlands boss Guus Hiddink, who was somewhat controversially brought in to help the country reach its first World Cup in 2022. He has set his sights on calling up a number of players, who are also able to represent the Netherlands, such as Riechedly Bazoer.