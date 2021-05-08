VVV-Venlo failed to take a big win at the bottom of the table after they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to RKC Waalwijk.
Giorgos Giakoumakis returned to the VVV starting line-up for the crucial clash and after only three minutes, the Greek striker netted the opening goal. It was his 25th league goal of the season, a club record for the Limburg side.
The lead only lasted 11 minutes before Thijs Oosting equalised for the visitors. RKC then turned the game on its head as they took the lead in the 33rd minute. Cyril Ngonge applied the finish.
Just before the break, Vito van Crooij got his second assist of the game, crossing for Joshua John to equalise for VVV.
The excellent Van Crooij headed VVV in front with only ten minutes to go, and it seemed the hosts were on for a crucial victory. However, Ngonge denied VVV with a penalty after a Giakoumakis handball in the box.
VVV remains 17th with and in big trouble at the bottom. They have an away trip to Ajax to come and a home tie against Emmen. RKC are in 14th and are now three points above the bottom three.