AZ Alkmaar dropped two points on Saturday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Heerenveen in the AFAS Stadion.
AZ knew they would climb up to second with a win against Heerenveen, but the visitors quickly had the lead in Alkmaar as Sydney van Hooijdonk fired in a cross from close range.
The hosts then went in search of an equaliser but the game was delayed for a short period after fireworks were thrown onto the pitch. Goalkeeper Xavier Mous then kept his side ahead at the break with two saves to deny Vangelis Pavlidis, while Sam Beukema also hit the post.
Early in the second half, Mous brought down Sven Mijnans for a penalty but the goalkeeper kept out Jesper Karlsson’s spot kick. Van Hooijdonk then had an effort cleared off the line at the other end.
Mexx Meerdink was brought on for Pavlidis and the young striker equalised fifteen minutes before the end. Milan van Ewijk appeared to have cleared his effort off the line but VAR noticed the ball was over and the striker had his first Eredivisie goal.
AZ pushed but Mous kept the hosts out to earn his side a point. AZ remains third but could be passed by PSV, while Heerenveen is in 8th.