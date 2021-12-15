According to BILD, Wolfsburg wants to sell Dutch striker Wout Weghorst in January amid interest from the Premier League.
The Dutch international has a contract with Wolfsburg until 2023 and the Bundesliga side has no plan to extend the striker’s deal.
According to BILD, Wolfsburg wants to sell the 29-year-old in January and is willing to let him depart for €20 million.
Last summer, Tottenham Hotspur was linked with a move for Weghorst, but that did not materialise. German outlet Kicker has also reported that Newcastle United is interested in signing the forward as they look to battle relegation.
Weghorst has scored six times in 14 league games this season.