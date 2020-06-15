According to BILD, Hertha Berlin have two Dutchmen on their summer shopping list.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Hertha Berlin are almost assured of their place in the Bundesliga next season and have started planning for the summer. Wealthy investor Lars Windhorst will sanction a big spending spree.
On the shortlist is Groningen right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik, who has also been linked with Southampton and Stade de Reims.
Hertha Berlin are also looking for a target man striker and that has led them to Wolfsburg forward Wout Weghorst. The Dutch international has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Weghorst still has 3-years left on his current contract.