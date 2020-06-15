According to BILD, Hertha Berlin have two Dutchmen on their summer shopping list.

Hertha Berlin are almost assured of their place in the Bundesliga next season and have started planning for the summer. Wealthy investor  Lars Windhorst will sanction a big spending spree.

On the shortlist is Groningen right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik, who has also been linked with Southampton and Stade de Reims.

Hertha Berlin are also looking for a target man striker and that has led them to Wolfsburg forward Wout Weghorst. The Dutch international has scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Weghorst still has 3-years left on his current contract.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (8505 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter