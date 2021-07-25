Wout Weghorst is enjoying life at Wolfsburg but he remains open to a transfer and is looking forward to a possible meeting with Barcelona.
The Netherlands international has been linked with AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in recent months, but he remains at Wolfsburg.
Speaking to Sportbuzzer, Weghorst said, “I can only repeat that I feel very comfortable and appreciated here. We also have a new challenge with the Champions League. I am someone who needs challenges and I have always said that it was important for the club and me personally to make it to the Champions League.
“In football, you never know what will happen. Of course, there is interest from other clubs, but that is normal after three successful years. Of course, that interest keeps me busy, but again, there is nothing concrete to think about now. I’m concentrating on preparing with this club.”
Weghorst is looking forward to the Champions League and wants one particular opponent, “I want FC Barcelona. I’ve never been to Camp Nou. And I only go there if I can play there. I’ve always said that to friends.”