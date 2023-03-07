Wout Weghorst has took to social media to explain why he touched the Anfield sign before Manchester United’s 7-0 defeat to Liverpool.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After the match, a video showed Weghorst tapping the Anfield sign which has great psychological value for the players of Liverpool.
Taking to Instagram, Weghorst explained, “Normally I don’t comment on media topics, but this time it’s worth it for United’s great supporters. I know from the national team that Virgil van Dijk always touches that sign. I wanted to tease him by preventing him from touching it.
“As a child I was always a supporter of FC Twente, now I am a proud player of Manchester United. My involvement in this incredible club cannot be questioned. Sunday was an off day for all of us. Together we will come back stronger and achieve our goals for this season.”