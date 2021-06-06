Wout Weghorst was delighted to net his first goal for the Netherlands in the 3-0 victory over Georgia.
Weghorst’s celebration was full of passion after he made it 2-0 ten minutes into the second half. Afterwards, he spoke with NOS and described the feeling, “That was pure relief, pure joy.”
The Wolfsburg striker woke up knowing he would score, “It was not a coincidence, there is no such thing as coincidence. Sometimes you get up and know it’s going to be a special day. It’s easy to say, but I knew it.”
Weghorst was happy to make a contribution and now the focus is on Euro 2020, “The goal is nice, but it’s not about me, it’s about going to the European Championship with a good feeling. And we have now done that.”
Weghorst has a good feeling about the tournament, “We were eager to put in a good game. We have now seen many good things. We have handled the system well, trained it again and looked at it critically. We are consciously working on it. I have a good feeling about the European Championship. The atmosphere is good and positive. Things have to get better, but the positive has to dominate.”
I am very happy that Weghorst scored. He has been patient for a long time to join the squad although he is the best Dutch striker.