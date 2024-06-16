Wout Weghorst came off the bench to fire the Netherlands to a precious 2-1 victory over Poland in their Euro 2024 opener.
Ronald Koeman lined up as expected with Denzel Dumfries, Xavi Simons and Joey Veerman all starting. In the early stages, the Netherlands had the possession but they could not take their chances through Cody Gakpo, Tijjani Reijnders and Xavi Simons.
Poland looked to threaten on the counter but it was a set piece that brought the opening goal. A corner was met by an unmarked Adam Buksa, who headed in.
The Netherlands response was almost swift but Virgil van Dijk was denied by an excellent save from Wojciech Szczęsny. Memphis then shot over as the Netherlands continued to create chances without taking them.
Eventually, in the 29th minute, Gakpo cut into some space before sending a deflected effort in the net to make it 1-1. Before the break, Memphis was played in on goal but his shot was off target.
In the second half, the Netherlands continued to create chances but Simons fired over from close range and Dumfries was also off target with a shot from an angle.
Ronald Koeman tried to switch things up with Georginio Wijnaldum and Donyell Malen, but it was eventually his third change that had the biggest impact. Wout Weghorst came off the bench and with his first touch he turned a Nathan Ake cross into the bottom corner to put Oranje 2-1 up.
The Netherlands then defended the lead with Bart Verbruggen making a good save just before the end to ensure the three points were secured.
A win to start the tournament but improvement needed for the Netherlands with France and Austria up next.