Wout Weghorst has admitted it has been a difficult season for him and he is happy that the campaign is drawing to an end on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The striker said to Ziggo Sport, “It has been a very difficult year for me as a person.
“It started at VfL Wolfsburg in the Champions League, under Van Bommel. He was fired fairly quickly, then we got a new trainer and it was also restless within the club. Then I made a hectic transfer to England on the last day. Here I had a super start, but then I had to deal with the dismissal of a trainer again.
“Then I notice that I am a person who likes rest. This really does require energy, these are situations that are not ideal. So I’m certainly happy when it’s over next week.”
Burnley head into the final day of the Premier League level on points with Leeds United and they need to better their result in order to avoid relegation. Weghorst said on being involved in a relegation battle, “It’s an exceptional situation for me in my career. But my goal was to really show myself in England. I think it worked out well at times.”
Weghorst has only scored twice since joining Burnley in January, “Honestly, that’s not enough. But it’s not easy, it’s very different in the Premier League. I’m in the middle of a process, but now only one thing is important: to stay in the Premier League.”