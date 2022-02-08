Wout Weghorst provided an excellent assist as Burnley earned a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Tuesday evening.
Weghorst and Erik Pieters both started for Burnley as they went looking for a much-needed victory on Tuesday against Manchester United, who left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.
Manchester United had the better of the early stages and after Raphael Varane had a goal disallowed, Paul Pogba gave the visitors the lead.
Two minutes into the second half, Burnley equalised thanks to a wonderful assist from Weghorst, who spun away from two defenders before playing in Jay Rodriguez to slot the ball past David de Gea.
That proved to be the final goal as the game ended 1-1, which means a precious point for Burnley, who remain bottom. Manchester United are fifth.