Wout Weghorst has admitted he is delighted with playing at Manchester United.
Weghorst is currently preparing for the Netherlands clash with France on Friday but he spoke with Voetbal International about his move to Manchester United from Besiktas.
Weghorst said, ‘You notice from everything that it is the absolute top. That is the Premier League anyway. I had already experienced the level and intensity of the competition at Burnley. And then you come to United and you notice how big that club really is. How many people are involved, how it lives with the fans. You have to adopt that. Find your way and deal with it.
“I do that by mainly being myself. This has been the best step of my career. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that’s where I play now. It won’t get much nicer.”
Weghorst believes he has now reached the ceiling in his career, “I have always said that my absolute dream is to get the most out of my career. To reach my ceiling. You can always strive for more or even better or even more beautiful. But look where I am now: with Manchester United, as a starter, at Old Trafford. I am back with the Dutch national team and I have a beautiful family. I am very happy.”