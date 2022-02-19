Wout Weghorst scored his first goal for Burnley in their 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.
The striker has impressed since joining Burnley in January but was a fitness doubt for the clash with Brighton after picking up a knock in their game last weekend. However, Weghorst was fit enough to take his position up front.
After 21 minutes, Weghorst had given Burnley the lead after the ball was cut back to him by Connor Roberts. Weghorst then got an assist as he set up Josh Brownhill to make it 2-0 before the break.
In the second half, Aaron Lennon sealed the win for Burnley before Weghorst was substituted in the 88th minute. It is a big win for Burnley and it lifts them off the bottom of the Premier League to 19th spot.