Wout Weghorst netted his 15th Bundesliga goal of the campaign but could not prevent Wolfsburg from losing 2-1 at Hoffenheim.
After fifteen minutes, Weghorst raced onto a through ball before calmly finishing to make the score 1-1. Christoph Baumgartner had already given Hoffenheim the lead.
Weghorst’s goal was his fifteenth in the Bundesliga this season and achieves a nice milestone for the striker. He has now netted at least 15 goals in the last three Bundesliga seasons.
Hoffenheim went onto win 2-1 thanks to Andrej Kramaric, meaning Wolfsburg remains in third spot.
Weghorst will be hoping that his goals will be enough to secure him a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup qualifiers later this month. The provisional Oranje squad is announced on Sunday.
I think that his form allows him to book his place in the team.