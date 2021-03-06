Wout Weghorst netted his 15th Bundesliga goal of the campaign but could not prevent Wolfsburg from losing 2-1 at Hoffenheim.

After fifteen minutes, Weghorst raced onto a through ball before calmly finishing to make the score 1-1. Christoph Baumgartner had already given Hoffenheim the lead.

Weghorst’s goal was his fifteenth in the Bundesliga this season and achieves a nice milestone for the striker. He has now netted at least 15 goals in the last three Bundesliga seasons.

Hoffenheim went onto win 2-1 thanks to Andrej Kramaric, meaning Wolfsburg remains in third spot.

Weghorst will be hoping that his goals will be enough to secure him a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup qualifiers later this month. The provisional Oranje squad is announced on Sunday.




