Wout Weghorst netted his 20th league goal of the season as Wolfsburg defeated VFB Stuttgart 3-1 on Wednesday evening.
The striker has been in excellent form this season and headed into Wednesday’s game on a streak of scoring five goals and adding four assists in his last six games.
After 29 minutes, Weghorst found the net again to put Wolfsburg 2-0 up on Stuttgart and hit an impressive milestone. It was his 20th league goal of the campaign.
Wolfsburg eventually won 3-1 and are now third in the Bundesliga table. Qualifying for the Champions League is now in touching distance for Weghorst’s side.
Weghorst will be hoping his great form continues and convinces Frank de Boer that he must be taken to the European Championships this summer.
Can someone please show Frank how to access the “calculator” feature on his smartphone
Weghorst is putting FDB under a big pressure he must be in the squad for the Euros what else he need to do i think now FDB is obligated to take him
Not gonna happen. Babel already has 4 goals in 26 games in better Turkish league so Werghorst and others can only dream to replace Lord Babel.
Oh and not to mention magnificent Luuk de Jong – 4 goals in 29 games. Lord Luuk and Babel would easily eat any attack in the world. De Boer is genius.