Hoffenheim have announced the signing of Wout Weghorst on a season-long loan from Burnley.
After Burnley were relegated from the Premier League, Weghorst spent time on loan with Besiktas and Manchester United with varied success.
Burnley returned to the Premier League this summer but Weghorst has been looking for a new club and has chosen to return to the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim.
Speaking to the club website, the 31-year-old said, “I had more options and I thought a lot about my future. The Hoffenheim club management did everything they could to get me. That impressed me a lot. It feels good to be here. I’m glad everything is now complete. I want to pay off the trust the club has in me on the pitch.”
The former Heracles and AZ Alkmaar striker spent four seasons in Germany with Wolfsburg, scoring 70 times in 144 games.