Wout Weghorst got his hands on his first trophy on Sunday when Manchester United won the League Cup. However, he is not done there and is aiming for three more this season.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Weghorst started the clash against Newcastle United and was important with his pass setting up Marcus Rashford to make it 2-0.
Speaking to NOS, Weghorst said on the final, “Everyone says: enjoy it. In the end it’s only about one thing and that is that you want to perform. You want to deliver. You are fully focused on that all day long. Then you don’t enjoy that much.”
After the match, Weghorst took in the atmosphere, “If you have won it and it has been delivered, played a good game, you have made your contribution. Then you see those fans go crazy. I have learned to take a moment and enjoy it. Take everything in myself. I can “act very tough and cool, but I’m just standing here as a Manchester United player. In the final. Also winning, being important for the second goal. That’s very nice.”
It is the first trophy for Weghorst and he is now set his sights on more, “I’ve had a few clubs now, but I haven’t experienced this very much. The first now, you have to think about that. But there are still three to go. You feel that something is going on. You feel that in the team. The trainer himself lives that, radiates that. Hungry for more.”