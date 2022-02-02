Wout Weghorst has revealed that he spoke with Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal about his decision to join Premier League side Burnley.
The striker sealed a move to Burnley from Wolfsburg earlier this week and finally gets a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.
Speaking to NOS, Weghorst said the move is a dream come true, “I’ve always had a certain plan, a certain route, in my head and that was to go to the Premier League after Germany. That was my plan, my dream.”
Burnley are bottom of the Premier League and Weghorst is aware the move is a risk, “Of course, it is a risk and you are aware of the place in the ranking at the moment. It will definitely be a huge challenge to ensure we stay in the Premier League.”
Weghorst revealed he did speak to Van Gaal about the move, “I exchanged thoughts with the trainer about the choices I was in.”
The striker believes the move helps his status in Oranje, The Premier League is the best league in the world, so a step forward.”