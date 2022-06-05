Wout Weghorst has confirmed that he is set to leave Burnley this summer after their relegation to the English Championship.
Burnley signed the striker from Wolfsburg in January but he could not help the club avoid relegation to the Championship.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Weghorst confirmed he has no intention of playing in the second tier, “We have clearly agreed in advance that I will not play in the Championship. The club would like to keep me and will do everything they can to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.”
A loan move away for next season seems logical and Weghorst is clear he needs to be playing in order to reach the World Cup squad, “For next season it is important that I can perform at a high level, also with a view to the World Cup in Qatar.”
Weghorst has been linked with Besiktas but he does not have an agreement yet, “You shouldn’t believe everything the media says. There is interest from Germany, England, and Turkey.
“First I will focus on Orange here and perform as well as possible. Then we will talk to Burnley about how things are going next.”