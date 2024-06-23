Wout Weghorst believes he is closer to starting for the Netherlands at Euro 24 and he believes he can improve the team.
Weghorst has come off the bench twice so far at the tournament and scored the winner in the game against Poland.
Weghorst was present at a press conference on Sunday and according to Voetbal International, he was asked if he is closer to starting a game. He responded, “I feel like it’s getting closer.
“I think I have qualities to make this Dutch team better. In the end, I hope I can show that as often as possible. It makes sense that you want to be in the base and you do everything you can to get that done.”
On his future, Weghorst would not comment on interest from Ajax and is fully focused on the Euros, “In recent months I have done everything to be in top form and to be fully focussed on this EC. Then it would be crazy if I was busy with all kinds of other things. I keep my focus on the tournament. Then I am convinced that something very beautiful is coming.”