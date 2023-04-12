According to The Times, three Premier League clubs are interested in Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.
Slot is leading Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title currently as his side has an eight point lead at the top, while they are also in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Slot’s work has not gone unnoticed in England with The Times reporting that his ‘progressive style of play’ has seen him stand out. Crystal Palace, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be charmed by the Dutchman. In the past, he has also been linked with Leeds United.
Crystal Palace and Tottenham are both looking for new permanent managers in the summer, while David Moyes is under pressure at West Ham.
Feyenoord can demand a high fee for Slot as his exit clause does not come into effect until 2024.