According to The Daily Mail, West Ham United are interested in signing Feyenoord left-back Quilindschy Hartman.
Hartman broke into the Feyenoord first team last season and made a big impression in Arne Slot’s Eredivisie-winning side. His form did not go unnoticed abroad.
The Daily Mail is reporting that Hartman is one of the left-backs being watched by West Ham United this summer.
However, it appears that Feyenoord do not have to worry yet as they also have Bristol City’s Cameron Pring and Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen on their wishlist. Their number one target at the moment seems to be Adrien Truffert from Stade Rennais.
Hartman made 33 appearances for Feyenoord last season and was included in the pre-selection of a Netherlands squad. The 21-year-old is yet to debut in Oranje but has made five appearances for Jong Oranje.