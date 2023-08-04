According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham United and Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez have agreed personal terms.
Alvarez was linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window but that did not materialise, while a transfer to Chelsea in January also fell through.
The Mexican international wants to depart Ajax this summer and Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Alvarez has agreed personal terms with West Ham United.
Talks will now take place between West Ham and Ajax this weekend to see if they can agree a fee for the midfielder, who can also slot into the defence.