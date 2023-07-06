According to Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham United are the latest club to enter the race to sign Perr Schuurs from Torino.
After a strong first season in Italy, Schuurs is being linked with a number of clubs including Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and Napoli.
Now, Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that West Ham United are in the race and they have the centre-back high on their wishlist for this summer.
No bid has gone in yet, but West Ham United are set to have funds to spend after the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal. A conversation between West Ham and Torino is expected this weekend.
Torino reportedly wants €40 million to part with the former Ajax defender.