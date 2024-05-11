Ronald Koeman will shortly name his provisional Netherlands squad for Euro 2024 so Michael Bell has picked some names that could be the wildcard for Oranje.
Koeman is a fan of continuity and has spoken about having a set group of players, which leaves little space for any surprise names. However, there are some players that could be a surprise inclusion in the provisional squad and if they impress at the training camp, a place at the Euro’s could be on the cars.
Justin Kluivert
Last week, Kluivert openly stated his wish to return to the Netherlands squad and the attacker is certainly in the best form of his career since leaving Ajax.
In 30 league appearances, Kluivert has contributed seven goals for Bournemouth and contributed one assist. He is a versatile forward who can play on either wing and does bring pace.
At 25, he brings some experience but he has only managed two caps to his name.
Likelihood of inclusion: Slim as other wingers are ahead of him in the pecking order. He needs to be consistent with goals and assists next season to get back into Oranje.
Crysencio Summerville
One of the names that most Netherlands fans push as someone they would like to see given a chance is Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.
An unpredictable and pacey winger, Summerville would most certainly be a wildcard but is Koeman going to hand a call-up to a player in the English Championship?
It seems unlikely but Summerville does have 19 goals and nine assists this season and was named the player of the season in the Championship.
Likelihood of inclusion: very slim. He is in great form and he will play for Oranje in the future, but probably once he moves and shines for a top flight club.
Joshua Zirkzee
One of the most wanted strikers in Europe, Zirkzee has been in excellent form for Bologna this season, scoring 11 times and adding four assists in Serie A.
Zirkzee is the leader for Bologna, who are heading for the Champions League and it is likely that a big move is coming this summer.
In March, Zirkzee was named in the provisional Netherlands squad but an injury ended the chances of him making his debut. Koeman has previously stated that Zirkzee plays too deep but he deserves a chance to prove him wrong.
Likelihood of inclusion: High. Koeman should definitely invite him to the training camp and if he proves to work in the system, he could be the wildcard. Especially with fitness concerns around Memphis and Brian Brobbey.
Jurrien Timber
If he was fit, Timber would be one of the first names in the squad, but the defender has missed most of the season with an ACL injury.
Timber has only just returned to fitness but he is yet to play for Arsenal’s first team, having made two u23 appearances. It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta calls on the defender in the final few matches.
If he does not appear then it would be a shock for Koeman to put him in the squad ahead of other options. However, on his day, Timber is one of the strongest centre-backs that the Netherlands have.
Likelihood of inclusion: Very high if he plays for Arsenal before the end of the season. If Koeman plays five at the back, Timber is the strongest option for right CB.
Is there anyone else who could sneak into the Oranje squad?