Feyenoord have confirmed that midfielder Mats Wieffer will miss the rest of the season through injury.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Wieffer suffered an injury in the run up to the KNVB cup final but the severity of it was it was not known. The club have now confirmed that Wieffer will miss the final games of the season.
As of yet, there is no confirmation whether Wieffer will be fit in time to be named in the Netherlands squad for the European Championships.
Ronald Koeman has until the 7th June to name his final squad for the tournament and Wieffer’s place would have almost been assured if he was fully fit.