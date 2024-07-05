Mats Wieffer has completed his transfer from Feyenoord to Brighton and Hove Albion.
The midfielder has signed a contract with Brighton until 2029 with the Premier League side agreeing to pay Feyenoord €30 million which could rise through bonuses.
It is a record transfer for Feyenoord, who signed Wieffer for less than €600k two years ago from Excelsior.
Wieffer became a key member of the Feyenoord midfield, making 79 appearances. He also has nine caps for the Dutch national team.
Wieffer becomes the fourth Dutchman at Brighton, joining Bart Verbruggen, Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman.