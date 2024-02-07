Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer has confirmed that Atletico Madrid were interested in signing him in January.
There were rumours in January that Atletico Madrid was interested in Wieffer but no move ever materialised.
Speaking to ESPN after Feyenoord defeated AZ Alkmaar on Wednesday, Wieffer said on the interest from Spain, “Yes, they did report.
“In the end, it was up to the clubs. I would have liked to talk. But they didn’t come to an agreement, that’s the end of it. I’m really enjoying it here, so we’ll see what happens next summer. And otherwise I’m fine here. I always play here and that is also important with a view to the European Championships.”