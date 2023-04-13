Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game as Feyenoord defeated AS Roma 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
Arne Slot decided to bring Justin Bijlow straight back into the starting eleven for the clash against Jose Mourinho’s side, which began with Georginio Wijnaldum on the bench.
Feyenoord began dominating possession while AS Roma were dealt a blow as Paulo Dybala hobbled off after a tackle from Mats Wieffer.
Just before the break, Wieffer was unlucky to have the ball hit his arm and a penalty was awarded to AS Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini fired his spot-kick against the post.
Eight minutes into the second half, Oussama Idrissi crossed and Wieffer struck the ball from the edge of the box into the ground and it flew into the corner to put Feyenoord ahead.
Roma improved as they looked for an equaliser but Idrissi cleared off the line, while Wijnaldum fired just wide. At the other end, Orkun Kokcu couldn’t make it 2-0.
An excellent win for Feyenoord and they will look to book their place in the semi-finals in Rome next week.