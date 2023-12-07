According to Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Mats Wieffer from Feyenoord.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Diego Simeone is reportedly on the lookout for a new controlling midfielder after Lucas Barrios suffered an injury. Koke is now the only option meaning Atletico Madrid may enter the market in January.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Feyenoord midfielder Mats Wieffer is an option for the Spanish side and Simeone will push for a deal in January.
Wieffer has impressed Atletico in the two matches that the clubs have played against each other in the Champions League this season. The 24-year-old Dutch international has been with Feyenoord since the summer of 2022 and Arne Slot’s side will be reluctant to let him go midway through the season.
Atletico Madrid may have to dig deep to sign Wieffer.