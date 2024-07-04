According to De Telegraaf, Feyenoord and Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a fee for midfielder Mats Wieffer.
Brighton will reportedly pay Feyenoord €30 million plus add ons to sign the midfielder, who joined the Rotterdam club from Excelsior for less than €600k million two years ago.
Wieffer has grown into an essential part of the Feyenoord midfield and also a part of the Netherlands national team. He missed out on the Euros after suffering an injury late in the season.
According to De Telegraaf, Liverpool were also interested in the 24-year-old, but the interest came too late and he will join Brighton. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and he will be presented after undergoing a medical.
Wieffer will be a record transfer for Feyenoord, surpassing Orkun Kokcu’s move to Benfica for €25 million last year.