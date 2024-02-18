Mats Wieffer struck late on to earn Feyenoord a 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With an important second leg against AS Roma coming on Thursday, Feyenoord would have been hoping for an easy afternoon against an RKC side struggling in 16th.
However, Feyenoord failed to take their chances with a Santiago Gimenez effort spectacularly cleared off the line. In the 35th minute, RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen was sent off for a handball outside the box.
Despite the advantage, Feyenoord still could not open the scoring with Jerome Houwen keeping the hosts out. Ayase Ueda also had a goal disallowed.
Feyenoord had 30 shots on goal without the opener but the 31st effort did the trick as Mats Wieffer converted from a corner to seal the three points.
Feyenoord moves clear of third placed FC Twente while RKC stays 16th.