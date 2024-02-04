Mats Wieffer scored the only goal of the game as Feyenoord came away from AZ Alkmaar with a 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
In the fifth minute of the game, Quinten Timber struck the post with a free-kick but Wieffer was there to slot in the rebound to make it 1-0.
Vangelis Pavlidis then had two big chances to equalise for the hosts but he shot one opportunity wide before he put a header off target.
Feyenoord were then dealt a blow as Justin Bijlow left the field in tears after suffering a foot injury. It is a fresh injury for the goalkeeper, who has had already had a spell out this season.
In the second half, Ibrahim Sadiq, Ernest Poku, Myron van Brederode and debutant Lequincio Zeefuik all came on for AZ but substitute goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther was not troubled.
Feyenoord held on to consolidate their place in second while AZ Alkmaar are just above Ajax in fourth thanks to goal difference.