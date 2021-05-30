Frenkie de Jong and Georginio Wijnaldum met up with the rest of the Netherlands squad on Sunday.
Most of the Oranje squad met up on Friday, but four players were missing. Jasper Cillessen was absent due to a coronavirus positive test, while Nathan Ake was on the bench for Manchester City in the Champions League.
Wijnaldum and De Jong were allowed extra time too but they finally joined the rest of the squad in Portugal on Sunday. The soon-to-be Barcelona teammates ran into each other in the hotel lobby.
Netherlands face Scotland on Wednesday before returning home for a clash against Georgia. It is now two weeks until the European Championships kicks off against Ukraine.