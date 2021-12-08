According to Sky Sports, PSG are willing to let Georginio Wijnaldum leave the club on loan in January.
The Dutch international only joined PSG in the summer on a free transfer from Liverpool, but Wijnaldum has not been able to force a constant starting spot.
According to Sky Sports, PSG are willing to listen to loan offers for Wijnaldum in January with Arsenal one of the potential destinations for the midfielder.
Wijnaldum has started only 10 games so far this season, with the 21-year-old competing with Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Leandro Parades, Ander Herrera, and Idrissa Gueye.