According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Georginio Wijnaldum has decided to join PSG.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With his contract expiring with Liverpool, Wijnaldum was expected to join Barcelona with only a medical standing in the way of the deal, according to reports last week.
However, PSG have made a late bid to sign the 30-year-old and have reportedly blown Barcelona out of the water with a massive offer. Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona will not match the offer from PSG, and the Netherlands international is now set for a move to Paris.
Wijnaldum is set to sign a deal with PSG until 2024 and double his salary compared to the Barcelona bid.