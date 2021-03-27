Georginio Wijnaldum admitted he was disappointed after being substituted in Netherlands 2-0 win over Latvia.
Frank de Boer brought off the Netherlands captain in the 79th minute of the game on Saturday and Wijnaldum looked visibly disappointed.
Speaking to NOS, Wijnaldum said, “Yes, I was a bit disappointed. But we shouldn’t make it bigger than it is.
“I wanted to stay there, because I had fun on the field and felt that I could score a goal. But the trainer and I have already talked about it. This is nothing bad. On the one hand, I am disappointed, on the other hand it is good for the group feeling when other boys play too. “
You had 79 mins and did jack all….
Don’t like getting taken off? Do more when you are on the field then.