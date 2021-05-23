Georginio Wijnaldum was given a guard of honour after playing his final game for Liverpool on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Wijnaldum is out of contract this summer with Liverpool and is set to leave the club with Bayern Munich and Barcelona both heavily linked with a move for the midfielder.
On Sunday, Wijnaldum played his final game for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace and afterwards, the Dutch international was given a guard of honour.
An emotional Wijnaldum then told Sky Sports, “The people in Liverpool have given me a lot of love in these five years. I will miss them. I would have liked to play for the club for many more years, but unfortunately things turned out differently. I have to start a new adventure.”
Wijnaldum joined Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United and he made 237 appearances for the club, winning both the Champions League and Premier League during his time in Merseyside.