Georginio Wijnaldum made his first start for AS Roma in their 2-1 loss against Cremonese on Tuesday.
May 14, 2022, was the last time that Wijnaldum stood in a starting eleven as PSG faced Montpellier. After joining AS Roma, the midfielder broke his tibia in August and has been battling injury for months.
Earlier this month, Wijnaldum made his return as a substitute and on Tuesday he made his first start for the Italian side. He played the full match but could not prevent a 2-1 loss.
His return will give an extra midfield option to Ronald Koeman, who names his provisional Netherlands squad on Friday.