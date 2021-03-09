Georginio Wijnaldum provided an update on his future with Liverpool at a press conference on Tuesday.
Wijnaldum’s contract with Liverpool expires in the summer and talks over a new deal have not been a success. The Netherlands international is being linked with a move to Barcelona and Internazionale.
Speaking at his press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday, Wijnaldum was asked for an update on his future.
He said, “There is no news as it is right now. I would like if i come with news, all I can say is I’m really happy with the club, with the team, staff and the fans for who I play. It is not that I’m not happy or that I have to leave or something like that.
“It’s not as easy as everyone thinks it is to make some decisions about your future, you have to think about everything and then first negotiate with the clubs and it’s so difficult and it’s why it takes so long, also I think the situation we’re in right now means its not the most important thing.”
“That is getting back on track and winning games and then we will see. I’m happy with the fans, the team, the staff, beside that there is no news.”
When asked how painful he would find it should he have to leave Liverpool, Wijnaldum responded, “Really difficult because if that happens you leave a team who you really love, a team you share a lot of years together and where you feel really comfortable.
“It will be difficult but you don’t know the situation, why you have to leave it always depends on the situation. But I would be devastated that I don’t play with this team anymore, that is for sure.”