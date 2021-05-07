The agent of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has spoken about alleged interest in his client from Bayern Munich.
The 30-year-old is out of contract with Liverpool in the summer and is set to leave the Premier League giants for a new adventure.
Barcelona have long been thought to be the most likely destination for the Oranje international, but Bayern Munich have also been linked. Bayern are set to lose Javi Martinez and Corentin Tolisso this summer, and Wijnaldum would be a cheap option for the Bundesliga champions.
Wijnaldum’s agent, Humphry Nijman, has told Sport1, “Wijnaldum is almost transfer-free and keeps all options open. Bayern is a great club. If they are interested in him, they can certainly contact us.”