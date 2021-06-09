Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he prefers to play in a 4-3-3 formation despite Frank de Boer’s decision to line-up in a 5-3-2.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
De Boer has used a 5-3-2 in recent friendlies with Scotland and Georgia and insists that it is the best formation for the Netherlands at the Euros.
However, Wijnaldum told Voetbal International that he still prefers the traditional 4-3-3, “Look, my heart is just 4-3-3 with me in an attacking role. We had a good time under Koeman, although I still think that this was also due to Frenkie de Jong.
“From the moment he started playing, we no longer had to worry about the build-up and we as midfielders could concentrate on attacking. And if things went wrong, Matthijs de Ligt and Virgil van Dijk in the back and Marten de Roon in midfield would arrange it.”
Wijnaldum added on the 5-3-2, “I have nothing against 3-5-2 or 5-3-2. Then there is also room for me, but it takes a lot of strength to always get there. You miss an extra attacker, that will have to be a midfielder then. But it’s not about me, it’s about what it takes to get a result.”