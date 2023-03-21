Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he has a stronger bond with Ronald Koeman than previous Oranje head coach Louis van Gaal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 86-time Netherlands international is back among his Oranje teammates after missing the World Cup through injury. He is reunited with Ronald Koeman, who also tried to sign him as Barcelona boss in 2021.
Speaking to NOS, Wijnaldum said on the near Barcelona move, “I was already hoping to work with him then. Unfortunately, that just didn’t work out. Our bond goes back to our time at Feyenoord. It’s in the feeling we have with each other.”
Van Gaal dropped Wijnaldum from his squad after he lost his way at PSG, but the midfielder is not resentful, “I accepted it at the time and we had a conversation. But it is not really pronounced. I am also grateful to Van Gaal for what he has meant in my career. It is not as if I do not like him now, or do not think he is a good trainer, but with Koeman I have a better feeling than with Van Gaal.”