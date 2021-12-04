Georginio Wijnaldum scored a 92nd minute equaliser to earn PSG a 1-1 draw against RC Lens.

Wijnaldum began the game on the bench but came on in the 70th minute with his side 1-0 down thanks to a huge error from goalkeeper Keylor Navas. The goalkeeper should have easily dealt with Seko Fofana’s strike from distance but it ended in the net.

PSG seemed to be heading for a loss but in the 92nd minute, Wijnaldum rescued a point with a header from Kylian Mbappe’s cross.

The point keeps PSG well on course to winning the league as they currently sit 13 points ahead of their nearest rivals Marseille.




