Georginio Wijnaldum has completed his move from PSG to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.
There was no future for Wijnaldum at PSG and he was linked with a move back to the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. However, that did not materialise and Wijnaldum has opted for an adventure in the Middle-East.
Wijnaldum joins Al-Ettifaq and is reunited with ex-Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson, while Steven Gerrard is head coach.
The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Al-Ettifaq.