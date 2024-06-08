Georginio Wijnaldum has praised new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot.
The midfielder spent some time training with Feyenoord last summer and he got to see Slot at work.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Wijnaldum said, “I trained at Feyenoord for a few more days at the beginning of this season and there I saw how Slot worked. That was of a very high level, I thought that was really great.
“I can compare him to Klopp and Mourinho and then I say Slot is of the same level.
“Yes, he’s coming into a completely different world now, that’s just the case. But that doesn’t mean he can’t do what he did at Feyenoord there?”