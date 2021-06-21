Netherlands made it three wins out of three in the Euro 2020 group stages after recording a comfortable 3-0 victory over North Macedonia. Georginio Wijnaldum netted twice.
Netherlands are safely through to the last 16 but Frank de Boer decided to keep momentum by making only two changes. Marten de Roon and Wout Weghorst dropped out for Ryan Gravenberch and Donyell Malen.
North Macedonia had the ball in the net first but Ivan Trickovski was slightly offside before racing in on goal to slot past Maarten Stekelenburg. Goran Pandev, playing his final international was lively and Aleksandar Trajkovski hit the post with a strike from range.
Netherlands looked dangerous on the counter and in the 24th minute, Donyell Malen crossed for Memphis Depay to net his second goal of the tournament.
Denzel Dumfries almost made it 2-0 before the break but he was denied by goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.
De Boer decided to make two changes at the break with Jurrien Timber and Steven Berghuis coming on for Stefan de Vrij and Dumfries.
Matthijs de Ligt had a header cleared off the line before Georginio Wijnaldum did make it 2-0 in the 50th minute. The new PSG midfielder tapped in after a Memphis cross.
Wijnaldum then got his second in the 58th minute with a calm finish after Memphis had his strike parried into his path.
Memphis and Malen then went off for Quincy Promes and Wout Weghorst. The latter almost made an instant impact with a strike against the crossbar. Timber also went close with a stinging strike that was well saved.
Cody Gakpo came on for his Oranje debut before the end as Netherlands comfortably saw out the rest of the game.
Netherlands now have six days to prepare for the last 16 clash and must wait to find out their opponents. Portugal at the moment seems the most likely but there could be more twists and turns as the week progresses.
As an Ajax and Oranje fan, I implore FDB, please, don’t bring back the nightmarish memory of watching Promes playing football to me. Please! I still wanna believe watching football is enjoyable, not torturous.
3 wins and 9 points speak well of Frank De Boer and his immensely talented squad. Well played Oranje.