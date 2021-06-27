Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum has reacted to the painful Euro 2020 elimination to the Czech Republic on Sunday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After Matthijs de Ligt was sent off, Netherlands were defeated 2-0 by the Czech Republic and their Euro 2020 hopes are over.
Speaking to NOS after the game, Wijnaldum said, “The goals we gave away, the chances we didn’t finish. That all goes through you. Powerlessness? After the red card, it became more difficult to put pressure. If we had the ball, we couldn’t get out either.
“It was very difficult. We did not deal well with their way of putting pressure and the opportunities we were given. It went better in the first half. In the second half, we got a good chance that we didn’t take. We didn’t pay attention once, so we got a red card. Then it became difficult.”
Wijnaldum is disappointed and feels it was an off-day for the team, I felt like we were growing in the tournament. Before we started the European Championship, there was a lot of criticism about the style of play and things like that, but in the group stage we turned it around. But today was an off day. It’s very painful and difficult, but that’s the reality.”
He was so focused with his political action with armband to show Czech love and didn’t want to hurt them because remember – One Love – everybody has right to be loved including pedophiles and murderers. Should never be captain as he was no factor once again when it matters.