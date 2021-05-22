AZ Alkmaar left-back Owen Wijndal was once again asked about his future amid rumours of interest from Ajax.
Ajax are set to lose Nicolas Tagliafico this summer and in search of a new left-back, Wijndal has been constantly linked with a move to Amsterdam. Dusan Tadic has even spoken about the possible arrival of the AZ defender.
ESPN asked Wijndal on Friday if he wants to leave the Netherlands this summer, and he replied laughing, “No, I don’t necessarily have to leave the Eredivisie. Whether that is an annoying question? No, you can ask me what you want!
“You might think that’s because of media training, but we don’t even have that here. I’m not saying this because I have to, but because I just really don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know how it will go, just focus now. at the European Championship and then I’ll see it. “
Is Wijndal hinting again at a move to Ajax? make up your own mind. One thing is for sure and that is the 21-year-old will be a name put forward at many clubs this summer, especially if he has a strong European Championships.