According to De Telgraaf, Owen Wijndal can leave AZ Alkmaar this summer for €10 million.
The AZ Alkmaar captain is being heavily linked with a move to Ajax this summer with Nicolas Tagliafico set to depart Amsterdam.
Speaking on the De Telegraaf football podcast, Ajax journalist Mike Verweij revealed that the club could sign Wijndal this summer for a low fee of only €10 million. The defender has a release clause in his contract.
That fee should be no problem for Ajax, who are set to sell not only Tagliafico but Bayern Munich are closing on Ryan Gravenberch, while there is plenty of interest in Antony and Sebastien Haller. However, the Amsterdammers may not be the only club interested in Wijndal, with Juventus reportedly keen.